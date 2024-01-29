Chief of the German Army visits USAREUR-AF headquarters

U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, left, hosts an honor cordon to welcome Lt. Gen. Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army, to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters, Clay Kaserne, Germany, Jan. 26, 2024. During the visit, Williams and Mais discussed their shared commitment to the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort)

