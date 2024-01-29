Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of the German Army visits USAREUR-AF headquarters [Image 2 of 3]

    Chief of the German Army visits USAREUR-AF headquarters

    WIESBADEN, GERMANY

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Thomas Mort 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Lt. Gen. Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army, left, signs the guest book at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters, Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 26, 2024. Mais met with U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, to discuss their shared commitment to the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 06:15
    Photo ID: 8215346
    VIRIN: 240126-A-YQ762-1002
    Resolution: 5000x4000
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of the German Army visits USAREUR-AF headquarters [Image 3 of 3], by Thomas Mort, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of the German Army visits USAREUR-AF headquarters
    Chief of the German Army visits USAREUR-AF headquarters
    Chief of the German Army visits USAREUR-AF headquarters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eucom
    USArmy
    featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    Target_News_Europe
    armynewswire

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT