Chief of the German Army visits USAREUR-AF headquarters

Lt. Gen. Alfons Mais, Chief of the German Army, left, signs the guest book at the U.S. Army Europe and Africa headquarters, Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 26, 2024. Mais met with U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, to discuss their shared commitment to the NATO Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by Thomas Mort).

