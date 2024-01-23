Kingfish ACE: Developing Team Mildenhall’s future leaders

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, meets with Airmen assigned to the 100th ARW and Kisling Noncommissioned Officer Academy, Kapaun Air Station, Germany, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 24, 2024. Griego met and coined the two Kisling NCO Academy instructors who were teaching the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

