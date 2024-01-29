U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participating in the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment tabletop gather to discuss their strategies at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 22, 2024. Airmen learned about components of mission planning and execution such as mission briefs, understanding the concepts of load planning, identifying critical capabilities, recognizing host nation limiting factors, and working together as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.30.2024 05:18
|Photo ID:
|8215325
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-XA271-1133
|Resolution:
|7393x4929
|Size:
|26.5 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Kingfish ACE: Developing Team Mildenhall’s future leaders
