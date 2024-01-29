Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kingfish ACE: Developing Team Mildenhall’s future leaders [Image 3 of 4]

    Kingfish ACE: Developing Team Mildenhall’s future leaders

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing participating in the Kingfish Agile Combat Employment tabletop gather to discuss their strategies at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Jan. 22, 2024. Airmen learned about components of mission planning and execution such as mission briefs, understanding the concepts of load planning, identifying critical capabilities, recognizing host nation limiting factors, and working together as a team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Campbell)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 05:18
    Photo ID: 8215325
    VIRIN: 240122-F-XA271-1133
    Resolution: 7393x4929
    Size: 26.5 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Kingfish ACE: Developing Team Mildenhall’s future leaders
    Kingfish ACE: Developing Team Mildenhall&rsquo;s future leaders

    USAFE
    ACE
    Team Mildenhall
    Bloody Hundredth
    Kingfish ACE
    100thARW

