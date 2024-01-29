U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristian Castro-Mendoza, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocates Office paralegal, works on a computer as Senior Airman Aquil El-Amin, 691st Cyber Operations Squadron storage and virtualization operator watches at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Amin and Castro-Mendoza swapped jobs for a day where they toured each others workplace and learned about what they each do to support their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2024 Date Posted: 01.30.2024 02:24 Photo ID: 8215191 VIRIN: 240125-F-JM042-1077 Resolution: 5229x3217 Size: 4.32 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Swapping jobs: An occupational odyssey [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.