Swapping jobs: An occupational odyssey

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristian Castro-Mendoza, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocates Office paralegal, works on a computer as Senior Airman Aquil El-Amin, 691st Cyber Operations Squadron storage and virtualization operator watches at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Amin and Castro-Mendoza swapped jobs for a day where they toured each others workplace and learned about what they each do to support their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)
Swapping jobs: An occupational odyysey
