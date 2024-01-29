Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swapping jobs: An occupational odyssey [Image 4 of 4]

    Swapping jobs: An occupational odyssey

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cristian Castro-Mendoza, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocates Office paralegal, works on a computer as Senior Airman Aquil El-Amin, 691st Cyber Operations Squadron storage and virtualization operator watches at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Amin and Castro-Mendoza swapped jobs for a day where they toured each others workplace and learned about what they each do to support their respective missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.30.2024 02:24
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    opportunity
    job swap
    691st COS
    86th AW/JAG

