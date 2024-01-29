Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Swapping jobs: An occupational odyssey [Image 2 of 4]

    Swapping jobs: An occupational odyssey

    RASMTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Aquil El-Amin, 691st Cyber Operations Squadron storage and virtualization operator, and Airman 1st Class Cristian Castro-Mendoza, 86th Airlift Wing Judge Advocates Office paralegal, pose for a photo in front of the 86th Airlift Wing Law Center at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Jan. 25, 2023. El-Amin and Castro-Mendoza both participated in a job swap in order to increase their knowledge about other units in the Air Force and gain useful skills to implement in their careers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

