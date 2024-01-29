Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Air Forces Commander thanks local partners [Image 2 of 2]

    Pacific Air Forces Commander thanks local partners

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Pacific Air Forces’ Commander, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, stands alongside Air Force Civilian Advisory Council Members: Peter Luke, left, Teddi Anderson, second from left, Sal Miwa, center right, Tomma Irvine, second from right, and Robin Campiano, far right, after an AFCAC farewell meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2024. Wilsbach organized the meeting to express gratitude for continued partnership between PACAF and AFCAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

