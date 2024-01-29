Pacific Air Forces’ Commander, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, stands alongside Air Force Civilian Advisory Council Members: Peter Luke, left, Teddi Anderson, second from left, Sal Miwa, center right, Tomma Irvine, second from right, and Robin Campiano, far right, after an AFCAC farewell meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2024. Wilsbach organized the meeting to express gratitude for continued partnership between PACAF and AFCAC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.22.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 17:02 Photo ID: 8214674 VIRIN: 240122-F-EA289-1033 Resolution: 3384x2256 Size: 1.14 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Air Forces Commander thanks local partners [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.