    Pacific Air Forces Commander thanks local partners [Image 1 of 2]

    Pacific Air Forces Commander thanks local partners

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Pacific Air Forces’ Commander, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, shares a laugh with Air Force Civilian Advisory Council members, during an AFCAC member’s farewell meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2024. During the meeting, Wilsbach and AFCAC members discussed recent and future operations as well as continued efforts abroad to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 17:02
    Photo ID: 8214673
    VIRIN: 240122-F-EA289-1008
    Resolution: 6119x3452
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Pacific Air Forces Commander thanks local partners [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

