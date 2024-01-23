Pacific Air Forces Commander thanks local partners

Pacific Air Forces’ Commander, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, shares a laugh with Air Force Civilian Advisory Council members, during an AFCAC member’s farewell meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2024. During the meeting, Wilsbach and AFCAC members discussed recent and future operations as well as continued efforts abroad to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)

Date Taken: 01.23.2024