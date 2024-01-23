Pacific Air Forces’ Commander, Gen. Ken Wilsbach, shares a laugh with Air Force Civilian Advisory Council members, during an AFCAC member’s farewell meeting at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 23, 2024. During the meeting, Wilsbach and AFCAC members discussed recent and future operations as well as continued efforts abroad to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 17:02
|Photo ID:
|8214673
|VIRIN:
|240122-F-EA289-1008
|Resolution:
|6119x3452
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Air Forces Commander thanks local partners [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT