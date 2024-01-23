Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Fallon Holds SafeTALK [Image 3 of 3]

    NAS Fallon Holds SafeTALK

    UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Batchelder 

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    Ellie Robinson, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, FLet and Family Support Center, right, leads a SafeTALK suicide awareness training onboard Naval Air Station Fallon, Jan. 23, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of VFC-13 and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)

    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 11:57
