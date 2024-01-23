Ellie Robinson, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, FLet and Family Support Center, right, leads a SafeTALK suicide awareness training onboard Naval Air Station Fallon, Jan. 23, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of VFC-13 and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2024 Date Posted: 01.29.2024 11:57 Photo ID: 8214115 VIRIN: 240123-N-EH218-1005 Resolution: 4995x3330 Size: 1 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS Fallon Holds SafeTALK [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryan Batchelder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.