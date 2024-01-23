Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Fallon Holds SafeTALK [Image 1 of 3]

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Batchelder 

    Naval Air Station Fallon

    U.S. Navy Chaplain Lt. Reiner Harper, right, leads a SafeTALK suicide awareness training onboard Naval Air Station Fallon, Jan. 23, 2024. Home to the Fighting Saints of VFC-13 and the Naval Aviation Warfare Development Command (NAWDC), NAS Fallon serves as the Navy’s premier tactical air warfare training center. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Ryan J. Batchelder)

