Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB [Image 7 of 7]

    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center, Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks to Tim Joy, 17th Civil Engineering operations manager. 17th CES provides the quality facilities, infrastructure, and customer service necessary to produce Fire Protection and Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance professionals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Evelyn D’Errico)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 10:51
    Photo ID: 8213942
    VIRIN: 240118-F-TB914-1112
    Resolution: 3840x1920
    Size: 782.01 KB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Evelyn DErrico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB
    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB
    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB
    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB
    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB
    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB
    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Goodfellow Air Force Base

    TAGS

    GAFB
    Kale
    AFCEC
    AFIMSC
    17CES
    312TRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT