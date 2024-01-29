Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brig. Gen. William Kale, AFCEC commander, visits Goodfellow AFB

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. William Kale, Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Air Force

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Evelyn DErrico 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    As the AFCEC commander, Kale leads a 2,200-person organization responsible for providing responsive, flexible, full-spectrum installation engineering services.
    “AFCEC’s mission is to deliver civil engineer expertise to strengthen installations and enhance their combat power,” said Fitzgerald. “In part, we accomplish this by ensuring base-level civil engineers are firmly connected to their AFCEC counterparts.”
    Kale toured many areas across the installation, including the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, 17th Civil Engineering Squadron and various base housing units and areas.
    “This visit allowed the 17th CES to meet with each element’s respective AFCEC director to have time to discuss concerns and achievements across Goodfellow,” said Jarrett Louder, 17th CES
    environmental programs manager. “The support we receive from AFCEC is seen in projects across the installation, from those in the execution phase to some still in design and planning.”
    During the visit, Kale recognized and coined five 17th Training Wing Airmen for going above and beyond in supporting the wing’s multi-service fire protection and intelligence technical training missions.

