    525th EXPEDITIONARY MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BRIGADE AND PARTNERS CONDUCT GUARDIAN SPHINX. [Image 5 of 5]

    525th EXPEDITIONARY MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BRIGADE AND PARTNERS CONDUCT GUARDIAN SPHINX.

    POLAND

    01.22.2024

    Photo by Maj. Ryan Miller 

    525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade

    An interrogator and interpreter conduct an interview with a detainee during Guardian Sphinx (Photo by Maj. Ryan Miller)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 09:12
    Location: PL
    Interrogation
    Intelligence Operations
    525th E-MIB
    773rd MP BN
    Guardian Sphinx
    222nd MP BN

