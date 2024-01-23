525th EXPEDITIONARY MILITARY INTELLIGENCE BRIGADE AND PARTNERS CONDUCT GUARDIAN SPHINX.

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland-

From 21 January to 26 January, the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade (E-MIB) and the Louisiana National Guard’s 773rd Military Police Battalion (773rd MP BN), in conjunction with V Corps, U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), and NATO Allies conducted Guardian Sphinx, a multinational interrogation and detention operations exercise.



Operation Guardian Sphinx simulated intelligence and detention operations at a theater-level internment facility during Large-Scale Combat Operations (LSCO) against a near-peer threat. Teams from the U.S. Army and NATO Allies conducted interrogations of suspected adversaries utilizing humane interrogation and safe detention practices in accordance with international law.



Teams from twenty-three different organizations participated in the exercise. Guardian Sphinx increased the proficiency of Human Intelligence (HUMINT) collection, fusion, and analysis during detention operations while observers and mentors assessed their performance, identified areas for improvement, and provided feedback.



“The number of teams and observers participating in Guardian Sphinx demonstrates the value of the Military Intelligence Corps and Military Police Corps partnership and the enabling capability of the NATO partners,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4) Chuck S. Damboise, the lead planner for Guardian Sphinx. “From the exercise, we learned and shared best practices among NATO partners, increasing readiness, strengthening our partnership, with the goal to inform future policy, doctrine, and training.”



With nine NATO allies participating or observing the exercise, the positive effects of Guardian Sphinx reached across Europe. The exercise shared best practices among NATO partners, increasing the readiness and proficiency of all involved through exercising professional, productive, and lawful interrogation, and detention operations.



“Guardian Sphinx provides USEUCOM and NATO a tremendous opportunity to exercise human and procedural interoperability with the goal of exercising joint detainee operations and interrogation operations,” Said Col. Jared B. Harty, the Commander of the 525th E-MIB. “Successful operations at Joint Interrogation and Debriefing Centers (JDIC) will allow us to feed the intelligence cycle and rapidly enable commanders to make informed decisions.”

The results and feedback from Guardian Sphinx will be used to modify respective unit training objectives and scenarios for future exercises, as well as to improve the readiness and capabilities of all participants in the exercise.



The 525th E-MIB currently conducts multi-discipline intelligence operations in support of echelons corps and below, providing downward reinforcing capabilities to the Division, Corps, and other formations. Currently supporting Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce (OEADR), the 525th E-MIB provides key intelligence support to V-Corps (Forward), Security Assistance Group-Ukraine (SAG-U), and NATO partners and allies.

