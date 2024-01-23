Two U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center Real-World Internships in Science and Engineering Program students test saline solution July 2023 at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2024 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8213875
|VIRIN:
|230715-A-LG032-1003
|Resolution:
|640x427
|Size:
|95.37 KB
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DEVCOM C5ISR civilian announced as ATHENA Leadership Award finalist [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DEVCOM C5ISR civilian announced as ATHENA Leadership Award finalist
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT