    DEVCOM C5ISR civilian announced as ATHENA Leadership Award finalist [Image 2 of 3]

    DEVCOM C5ISR civilian announced as ATHENA Leadership Award finalist

    BEL AIR, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, or DEVCOM, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Center Outreach Summer Camp students observe launched model rockets August 2023 at the Harford Glen Environmental Center in Bel Air, Maryland. (Courtesy Photo)

    C5ISR
    DEVCOM
    ATHENA Leadership Award

