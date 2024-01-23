Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct a hangar on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 4 of 5]

    Army engineers construct a hangar on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District drive piles to construct a new hangar to support mission readiness at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. This process provides a foundation to hold structures in place, ensuring stability and durability. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 00:58
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
