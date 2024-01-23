Army engineers construct a hangar on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District drive piles to construct a new hangar to support mission readiness at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. This process provides a foundation to hold structures in place, ensuring stability and durability. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

