Army engineers construct a hangar on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is constructing a new hangar to support mission readiness at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Currently, contractors are pile driving at the construction site. This process provides a foundation to hold structures in place, ensuring stability and durability. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

