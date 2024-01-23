Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army engineers construct a hangar on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 1 of 5]

    Army engineers construct a hangar on Camp Humphreys, South Korea

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Rachel Napolitan 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District is constructing a new hangar to support mission readiness at Camp Humphreys, South Korea. Currently, contractors are pile driving at the construction site. This process provides a foundation to hold structures in place, ensuring stability and durability. (U.S. Army photo by Rachel Napolitan)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.29.2024 00:58
    Photo ID: 8213614
    VIRIN: 240125-A-QR280-1107
    Resolution: 3949x2635
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    This work, Army engineers construct a hangar on Camp Humphreys, South Korea [Image 5 of 5], by Rachel Napolitan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers

    USACE
    hangar
    MILCON
    pile driving
    USACE Far East District

