Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew drops a wreath at the location of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn's sinking. 44 years ago, Blackthorn collided with the motor vessel Capricorn near the Skyway Bridge and 23 members of the crew were lost. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd class Jamie Emery)

