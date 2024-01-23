Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard holds memorial to honor fallen crew members of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jamie Emery 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 airplane crew drops a wreath at the location of Coast Guard Cutter Blackthorn's sinking. 44 years ago, Blackthorn collided with the motor vessel Capricorn near the Skyway Bridge and 23 members of the crew were lost. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Petty Officer 3rd class Jamie Emery)

    TAGS

    cutter
    memorial
    Coast Guard
    (WLB-391) Blackthorn

