    Coast Guard honors the memory of CGC Blackthorn's crew [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard honors the memory of CGC Blackthorn's crew

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Vice Adm. Lunday, the commander of the Coast Guard's Atlantic area, speaks to guests about the impact the CGC Blackthorn had on safety, Jan 28. 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. Lunday described the improved measures the Coast Guard has taken to improve safety and how those lessons learned are remembered today. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

    This work, Coast Guard honors the memory of CGC Blackthorn's crew [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nicholas Strasburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

