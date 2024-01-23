Vice Adm. Lunday, the commander of the Coast Guard's Atlantic area, speaks to guests about the impact the CGC Blackthorn had on safety, Jan 28. 2024, St. Petersburg, Florida. Lunday described the improved measures the Coast Guard has taken to improve safety and how those lessons learned are remembered today. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2024 Date Posted: 01.28.2024 18:16 Photo ID: 8213470 VIRIN: 240128-G-FL647-4323 Resolution: 5454x3629 Size: 9.86 MB Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard honors the memory of CGC Blackthorn's crew [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Nicholas Strasburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.