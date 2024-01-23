Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FMWR Group Fitness classes keep Bliss moving [Image 3 of 3]

    FMWR Group Fitness classes keep Bliss moving

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A group fitness class participant at the “Boot Camp Cycle” class, offered by the Bliss FMWR Sports program, at Mitchell Stout Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 20, 2024.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    This work, FMWR Group Fitness classes keep Bliss moving [Image 3 of 3], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

