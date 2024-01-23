A group fitness class participant at the “Boot Camp Cycle” class, offered by the Bliss FMWR Sports program, at Mitchell Stout Physical Fitness Center at Fort Bliss, Texas, Jan. 20, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2024 14:18
|Photo ID:
|8213319
|VIRIN:
|240120-A-KV967-1006
|Resolution:
|2100x1400
|Size:
|891.77 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FMWR Group Fitness classes keep Bliss moving [Image 3 of 3], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
