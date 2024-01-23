USS America Line Handlers

WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 25, 2024) Sailors aboard forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) prepare for a mooring evolution upon arrival to White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

