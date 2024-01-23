Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Visits White Beach Naval Facility [Image 4 of 6]

    USS America Visits White Beach Naval Facility

    WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Candice Barber 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    WHITE BEACH, Japan (Jan. 25, 2024) Forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6) prepares to moor at White Beach Naval Facility, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer Candice Barber)

    This work, USS America Visits White Beach Naval Facility [Image 6 of 6], by Candice Barber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

