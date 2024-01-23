Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meredith Berger, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, pays a visit to San Diego [Image 2 of 2]

    Meredith Berger, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, pays a visit to San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Sergio Hernandez 

    Navy Region Southwest

    San Diego (January 25, 2024) The Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment (ASN EI&E), Meredith Berger, observes an electric vehicle charging site on Naval Base San Diego during the bi-annual Department of the Navy (DON) and California Energy Commision (CEC) meeting. (U.S Navy photo by Sergio Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 19:52
    Photo ID: 8212661
    VIRIN: 240125-N-UP694-1521
    Resolution: 2600x3821
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meredith Berger, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, pays a visit to San Diego [Image 2 of 2], by Sergio Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Meredith Berger, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, pays a visit to San Diego
    Meredith Berger, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, pays a visit to San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meredith Berger, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, pays a visit to San Diego

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNRSW
    ASN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT