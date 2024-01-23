Meredith Berger, the Assistant Secretary of the Navy, pays a visit to San Diego

Photo By Sergio Hernandez | San Diego (January 25, 2024) The Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy,...... read more read more Photo By Sergio Hernandez | San Diego (January 25, 2024) The Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment (ASN EI&E), Meredith Berger, observes an electric vehicle charging site on Naval Base San Diego during the bi-annual Department of the Navy (DON) and California Energy Commision (CEC) meeting. (U.S Navy photo by Sergio Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (January 26, 2024), The Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment (ASN EI&E), Meredith Berger, paid a visit to San Diego to attend a bi-annual energy conservation meeting and to take part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly established Child Development Center (CDC) Complex at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Miramar.



The meeting, held between the Department of the Navy (DON) and the California Energy Commission (CEC), provided a platform to review advancements made in crucial energy initiatives. The agenda encompassed a range of subjects such as Long Duration energy storage, the development of comprehensive plans for transportation electrification, the implementation of infrastructure enhancements to meet the demands of transportation electrification and others.



“If we’re not having energy resilience, then we will not be able to ensure mission success, which is first and foremost for everything we do,” Berger stated.



The ribbon cutting ceremony, which showcased the largest CDC facility in all of Navy Region Southwest, featured remarks from top military leadership to include Berger, Congresswoman Sara Jacobs, Commanding Officer of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, Maj. Gen. Michael Borgschulte, Commander, Navy Region Southwest Rear Admiral Brad Rosen, and Commanding Officer of MCAS Miramar, Col. Marty Bedell.



“Today we are celebrating a true win-win success story,” said Rosen. “As you’ve already heard, this project is the result of an extraordinary partnership that developed based on the shared goal of serving our military families by providing the best possible care for their children.”



The complex, consisting of two single-story buildings, MCAS CDC II and MCAS CDC III, occupies more than 62,000 square feet. MCAS CDC II is a single-story facility covering 20,000 square feet and can accommodate 146 children. It comprises 12 classrooms, including five for infants, three for pre-toddlers, two for toddlers, and two for preschoolers. At maximum capacity, it will have a staff of 66 employees. On the other hand, MCAS CDC III is a larger facility, occupying 42,000 square feet, and can accommodate 306 children. It consists of 25 classrooms, including 10 for infants, six for pre-toddlers, five for toddlers, and four for preschoolers. At full capacity, it will have a staff of 123 employees.



Bergers visit marks the 6th year of collaboration between the CEC and the DON with a focus on enhancing energy resilience throughout the state.