Danish Parliament Members Visit Luke AFB

Carsten Bach (left), Anne Berthelsen (center left), Hans Andersen (center right), and Peter Have (right), Denmark parliament members, listen to a briefing while visiting the 308th Fighter Squadron, Jan. 23, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Members of Denmark’s parliament visited Luke AFB to learn about the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission and the F-35 Lightning II pilot training program. The 308th FS is responsible for the training of American, Danish, and Dutch pilots as part of Luke’s allies and partners pilot training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

