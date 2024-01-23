Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danish Parliament Members Visit Luke AFB [Image 7 of 7]

    Danish Parliament Members Visit Luke AFB

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Carsten Bach (left), Anne Berthelsen (center left), Hans Andersen (center right), and Peter Have (right), Denmark parliament members, listen to a briefing while visiting the 308th Fighter Squadron, Jan. 23, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Members of Denmark’s parliament visited Luke AFB to learn about the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission and the F-35 Lightning II pilot training program. The 308th FS is responsible for the training of American, Danish, and Dutch pilots as part of Luke’s allies and partners pilot training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 16:27
    Photo ID: 8212307
    VIRIN: 240123-F-CQ970-1099
    Resolution: 5178x3236
    Size: 7.99 MB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force base
    Danish
    F-35
    Denmark
    military
    AETC

