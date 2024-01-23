Danish Parliament Members Visit Luke AFB

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brett Black, 308th Fighter Squadron commander, briefs members of the Danish parliament during a visit, Jan. 23, 2024 at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Members of Denmark’s parliament visited Luke AFB to learn about the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission and the F-35 Lightning II pilot training program. The 308th FS is responsible for the training of American, Danish, and Dutch pilots as part of Luke’s allies and partners pilot training program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elias Carrero)

