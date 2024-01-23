Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washtenaw Armory Ribbon Cutting [Image 3 of 5]

    Washtenaw Armory Ribbon Cutting

    YPSILANTI, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Maj. Megan Breen 

    Michigan National Guard

    Federal, state, and local representatives along with members of the Michigan Army National Guard participated in a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Washtenaw Armory in Ypsilanti, Mich., January 26, 2024. The Washtenaw Armory is one of 33 Michigan Army National Guard armories throughout the state to receive upgrades to the facility over a five-year span. The upgrades to the facilities include adding bathrooms and shower facilities as well as lactation rooms. (Michigan Army National Guard photo by Maj. Megan Breen)

    This work, Washtenaw Armory Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Megan Breen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

