Washtenaw Armory Ribbon Cutting

Federal, state, and local representatives along with members of the Michigan Army National Guard participated in a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the Washtenaw Armory in Ypsilanti, Mich., January 26, 2024. The Washtenaw Armory is one of 33 Michigan Army National Guard armories throughout the state to receive upgrades to the facility over a five-year span. The upgrades to the facilities include adding bathrooms and shower facilities as well as lactation rooms. (Michigan Army National Guard photo by Maj. Megan Breen)

