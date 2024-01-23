Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday

Tech. Sgt. Adrian Bryant, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental technician, sets up a control box on the flightline at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Jan. 20, 2024. The box is one instrument used by maintainers to conduct a full operations check of the anti-skid system on KC-135R Stratotankers, such as those assigned to the Hoosier Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

