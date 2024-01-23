Tech. Sgt. Adrian Bryant, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental technician, sets up a control box on the flightline at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Jan. 20, 2024. The box is one instrument used by maintainers to conduct a full operations check of the anti-skid system on KC-135R Stratotankers, such as those assigned to the Hoosier Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 13:47
|Photo ID:
|8211954
|VIRIN:
|240120-F-LI355-1016
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|10.71 MB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday
