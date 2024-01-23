Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday [Image 2 of 2]

    Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Adrian Bryant, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental technician, left, and Staff Sgt. Michael Pascual, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental apprentice, set up a control box to test the anti-skid system of a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Jan. 20, 2024. The anti-skid technology regulates brake pressure and is similar to the anti-lock brake system installed in modern cars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 13:47
    Photo ID: 8211955
    VIRIN: 240120-F-LI355-1010
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday
    Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hoosier maintainers &lsquo;catch a brake&rsquo; on a subzero Saturday

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135R Stratotanker
    434 AMXS
    434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    anti-skid
    anti-skid system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT