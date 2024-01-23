Hoosier maintainers ‘catch a brake’ on a subzero Saturday

Tech. Sgt. Adrian Bryant, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental technician, left, and Staff Sgt. Michael Pascual, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft electrical and environmental apprentice, set up a control box to test the anti-skid system of a KC-135R Stratotanker at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., Jan. 20, 2024. The anti-skid technology regulates brake pressure and is similar to the anti-lock brake system installed in modern cars. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

Date Taken: 01.20.2024