240126-N-OZ224-2746



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2023) - Cmdr. Ryan Pierce (right) salutes Cmdr. Christopher Turmel as he assumes command of the USS Lassen (DDG 82) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 26, 2024. USS Lassen is the 32nd ship of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and was commissioned in April 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2024 Date Posted: 01.26.2024 13:33 Photo ID: 8211929 VIRIN: 240126-N-OZ224-2746 Resolution: 5909x4221 Size: 2.15 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lassen (DDG 82) Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.