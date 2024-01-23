240126-N-OZ224-2746
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2023) - Cmdr. Ryan Pierce (right) salutes Cmdr. Christopher Turmel as he assumes command of the USS Lassen (DDG 82) during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport, Jan. 26, 2024. USS Lassen is the 32nd ship of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and was commissioned in April 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 13:33
|Photo ID:
|8211929
|VIRIN:
|240126-N-OZ224-2746
|Resolution:
|5909x4221
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Lassen (DDG 82) Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT