    USS Lassen (DDG 82) Holds Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Lassen (DDG 82) Holds Change of Command

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Vinson 

    Naval Station Mayport

    240126-N-OZ224-2733

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2023) - Cmdr. Christopher Turmel, commanding officer, USS Lassen (DDG 82) speaks during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport where Cmdr. Ryan Pierce took over command as the ship’s 16th commanding officer, Jan. 26, 2024. USS Lassen is the 32nd ship of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and was commissioned in April 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    VIRIN: 240126-N-OZ224-2733
    This work, USS Lassen (DDG 82) Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy #Mayport #Jacksonville #Florida

