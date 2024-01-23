USS Lassen (DDG 82) Holds Change of Command

240126-N-OZ224-2733



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 26, 2023) - Cmdr. Christopher Turmel, commanding officer, USS Lassen (DDG 82) speaks during a change of command ceremony at Naval Station Mayport where Cmdr. Ryan Pierce took over command as the ship’s 16th commanding officer, Jan. 26, 2024. USS Lassen is the 32nd ship of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer and was commissioned in April 2001. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

