ASA-Soto Cano supports JTF-Bravo, partners on post

A water treatement facility is installed on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 26, 2024. Army Support Activity-Soto Cano continues to improve the infastructure and living experience on Soto Cano Air Base, including upgrades to flighltine facilities, and installing a new water processing plant that will provide potable water to service members on post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

Date Taken: 01.26.2024