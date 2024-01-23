Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASA-Soto Cano supports JTF-Bravo, partners on post [Image 1 of 2]

    ASA-Soto Cano supports JTF-Bravo, partners on post

    HONDURAS

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicolas Erwin 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A new maintenance and operations hangar is built on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 26, 2024. Army Support Activity-Soto Cano continues to improve the infastructure and living experience on Soto Cano Air Base, including upgrades to flighltine facilities, and installing a new water processing plant that will provide potable water to service members on post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)

    This work, ASA-Soto Cano supports JTF-Bravo, partners on post [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JTF-Bravo

