A new maintenance and operations hangar is built on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 26, 2024. Army Support Activity-Soto Cano continues to improve the infastructure and living experience on Soto Cano Air Base, including upgrades to flighltine facilities, and installing a new water processing plant that will provide potable water to service members on post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Z. Erwin)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 13:28
|Photo ID:
|8211919
|VIRIN:
|240126-F-RU464-1007
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|HN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ASA-Soto Cano supports JTF-Bravo, partners on post [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Nicolas Erwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
