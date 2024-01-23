U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph E. Galvin, left, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion (H&S Bn), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, shakes hands with Brian Simmons, right, an Operator Supervisor with H&S Bn, MCIEAST, during his retirement ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2024. Simmons, a Boston, Massachusetts native, retired after 44 years of honorable service in the Air Force and as a civilian Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

