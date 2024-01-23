Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    44 Years of Honorable Service

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph E. Galvin, left, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion (H&S Bn), Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCIEAST-MCB) Camp Lejeune, gives his remarks about the service of Brian Simmons, center, an Operator Supervisor with H&S Bn, MCIEAST, during Simmons’ retirement ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2024. Simmons, a Boston, Massachusetts native, retired after 44 years of honorable service in the Air Force and as a civilian Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
