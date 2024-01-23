U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Flores, a 48th Component Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion technician, prepares a T4000 Engine Transfer Trailer for inspection at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 25, 2024. Propulsions benefit the 48th Fighter Wing by ensuring aircraft engines are prepared for flight operations.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 07:16
|Photo ID:
|8211299
|VIRIN:
|240125-F-YU294-3611
|Resolution:
|4955x3297
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Liberty [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Alexander Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
