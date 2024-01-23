Faces of Liberty

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Green, a 48th Component Maintenance aerospace propulsion technician, works on a T4000 Engine Transfer Trailer at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 25, 2024. Propulsions supports the Liberty Wings mission by ensuring the maintenance of jet engines for flight operability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

