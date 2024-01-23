Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of Liberty [Image 5 of 6]

    Faces of Liberty

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Caleb Green, a 48th Component Maintenance aerospace propulsion technician, works on a T4000 Engine Transfer Trailer at RAF Lakenheath, England, Jan. 25, 2024. Propulsions supports the Liberty Wings mission by ensuring the maintenance of jet engines for flight operability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Vasquez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
