    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony Practice [Image 2 of 5]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony Practice

    CAMP FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Christopher England 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force band play during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 05:00
    Photo ID: 8211290
    VIRIN: 240125-M-UF994-1014
    Location: CAMP FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony Practice [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Christopher England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Pass in Review
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General

