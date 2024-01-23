III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command Ceremony Practice

U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force band play during the III MEF Change of command ceremony practice on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. The ceremony was held to commemorate the transfer of responsibilities from Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman, the offgoing commanding general of III MEF, to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the oncoming commanding general. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher W. England)

Date Taken: 01.25.2024
Location: CAMP FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP