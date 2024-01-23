III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command

The III Marine Expeditionary Force color guard team presents colors during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman relinquished his duties as commanding general of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

