The III Marine Expeditionary Force color guard team presents colors during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman relinquished his duties as commanding general of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2024 04:39
|Photo ID:
|8211256
|VIRIN:
|240126-M-GB409-1413
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT