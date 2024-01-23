III Marine Expeditionary Force Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force color guard teams pose for a photo during the III MEF change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 26, 2024. During the ceremony, Lt. Gen. James W. Bierman relinquished his duties as commanding general of III MEF to Lt. Gen. Roger B. Turner. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Ceremony
    Change of Command
    Relinquish Command

