CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training

A U.S. Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, guides a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466 (HMH-466), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, with hand-and-arm signals during helicopter support team training at Landing Zone Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. The training rehearsed sustaining the ground combat element within an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force, and enhanced the Marines' ability to conduct expeditious transport and versatility in support of expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

