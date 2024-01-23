Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 1 of 7]

    CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.25.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 4, Combat Logistics Regiment 3, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, prepare to connect a pallet to a CH-53E Super Stallion assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 466 (HMH-466), 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, during helicopter support team training at Landing Zone Dodo, Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 25, 2024. The training rehearsed sustaining the ground combat element within an Alert Contingency Marine Air-Ground Task Force, and enhanced the Marines' ability to conduct expeditious transport and versatility in support of expeditionary advanced base operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Paley Fenner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2024
    Date Posted: 01.26.2024 02:14
    Photo ID: 8211120
    VIRIN: 240125-M-YW540-1255
    Resolution: 6892x4597
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB-4, HMH-466 Helicopter Support Team Training [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Paley Fenner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Lift
    HST
    HMH-466
    CLB-4
    ACM
    EABO

