240126-N-YQ181-1069 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet band perform in front of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54), in Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 26. USS Antietam departed Yokosuka for the final time before transiting to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

USS Antietam departs Yokosuka after nearly 11 years of forward-deployed service