    USS Antietam departs Yokosuka after nearly 11 years of forward-deployed service [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Antietam departs Yokosuka after nearly 11 years of forward-deployed service

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Askia Collins 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240126-N-YQ181-1113 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) The Ticonderoga-class Guided Missile-Cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) departs Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 26. USS Antietam departed Yokosuka for the final time before transiting to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8210943
    VIRIN: 240126-N-YQ181-1113
    Resolution: 4116x1326
    Size: 783.15 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam departs Yokosuka after nearly 11 years of forward-deployed service [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Askia Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Antietam

