240126-N-YQ181-1113 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Jan. 26, 2024) The Ticonderoga-class Guided Missile-Cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) departs Yokosuka, Japan, Jan. 26. USS Antietam departed Yokosuka for the final time before transiting to its new homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, as part of a planned rotation of forces in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Askia Collins)

This work, USS Antietam departs Yokosuka after nearly 11 years of forward-deployed service, by PO2 Askia Collins