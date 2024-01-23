Hara tours temporary school

Col. Jess Curry, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, talks about the pods that are used to construct classrooms, administrative offices and other facilities at the temporary school site during a tour with Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense and Director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency in Lahaina, Hawaiʻi, Jan. 23. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students.

(Photo by Brannen Parrish)

