    Hara tours temporary school [Image 3 of 3]

    Hara tours temporary school

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2024

    Photo by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Col. Jess Curry (left), Hawaiʻi Wildfires Recovery Field Office commander, talks about classroom features at the temporary school site during a tour by Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara (right), the Adjutant General for the State of Hawaiʻi Department of Defense, and Director of the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency in Lahaina, Hawai‘i, Jan. 23. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is constructing the school as a temporary replacement for the King Kamehameha III Elementary School, which was damaged by the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfires that displaced more than 600 students.
    (Photo by Brannen Parrish)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2024
    Date Posted: 01.25.2024 22:04
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US
    TAGS

    USACE
    Maui
    Lahaina
    Hawaii Wildfires

